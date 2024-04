April 17, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Dwarakish, a Kannada actor, producer, and director, passed away at his Bengaluru residence on April 16. He first debuted as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964 and eventually made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry.

