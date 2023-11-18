HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dune 2’ release moved up by two weeks

The film stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin

November 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’

A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Looks like Dune: Part Twois arriving a little sooner than expected! According to reports, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 film, which was earlier slated to be released on March 15, 2024, will now be out on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ
‘Dune’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve serves up awe-inspiring, yet morose epic

Variety has reported the Denis Villeneuve directorial’s new release date which will see the film clashing with Kung Fu Panda 4 and the Blumhouse horror film Imaginary. Dune 2’s release date was earlier fixed keeping in mind the SAG-AFTRA strike which might have prevented its ensemble cast from promoting it. But with the strikes now concluded, the film’s team is ready to ramp up its promotions.

It’s also reported that the film’s release is a result of shuffling of the release slate as Universal Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy from March 1 to May 3 leaving a release window that the new Dune film will fill.

ALSO READ
Denis Villenueve wants to complete ‘Dune’ trilogy with ‘Dune: Messiah’, his last in franchise

Apart from Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin returning from the first part, Dune 2 will also feature Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.