‘Dune: Part Two’ release postponed to 2024 as Hollywood actors strike lingers

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel, which was set to open on November 3, will now land in theatres on March 15, 2024

August 25, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

AP
A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’

A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

The release of Dune: Part Two, one of the fall's most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next year, Warner Bros has confirmed. Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction sequel had been set to open on November 3, but will instead land in theatres on March 15 next year.

With the actors’ strike entering its second month, Dune: Part Two had been rumoured to be eyeing a move. Variety earlier this month reported Warner Bros was mulling the delay.

Warner Bros is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-winning Dune.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Lea Seydoux, Dune: Part Two is one of the biggest 2023 films yet postponed due to the ongoing strikes by actors and screenwriters.

Recent releases have mostly opted to go ahead, despite lacking their stars on red carpets or on magazine covers. SAG-AFTRA has asked its members not to promote studio films during the work stoppage.

Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, an MGM Studios release starring Zendaya, earlier withdrew from its Venice Film Festival opening night slot and postponed its debut to next April.

Sony also pushed its next Ghostbusters film from December to next year and removed the early 2024 release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse from its schedule.

As part of the Dune delay, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are shifting Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire one month, to April 12. Warner Bros' Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will vacate that April date and move to December 2024.

Warner Bros didn't change its other 2023 releases, including Wonka (December 15), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20) and The Color Purple (December 25).

