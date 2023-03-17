HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Drops of God’ on Apple TV+ gets premiere date

The eight-episode series starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name

March 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier in ‘Drops of God’

Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier in ‘Drops of God’

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of their new multilingual French-Japanese drama, Drops of God. The eight-episode series is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. It will premiere on Friday, April 21, with two episodes followed by one episode weekly.

Filmed in French, Japanese and English,  Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita. The series is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. It is written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran and directed by Oded Ruskin.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

In Drops of God, Camille (Geffrier) flies from Paris to Tokyo to inherit her father’s extraordinary wine collection, But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita).

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.