‘Drops of God’ on Apple TV+ gets premiere date

March 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of their new multilingual French-Japanese drama, Drops of God. The eight-episode series is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. It will premiere on Friday, April 21, with two episodes followed by one episode weekly.

Filmed in French, Japanese and English, Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita. The series is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. It is written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran and directed by Oded Ruskin.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

In Drops of God, Camille (Geffrier) flies from Paris to Tokyo to inherit her father’s extraordinary wine collection, But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita).