Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

March 15, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, known for their iconic pairing in the acclaimed TV series True Detective, have teamed up again.

McConaughey and Harrelson will play fictionalised versions of themselves in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+.

As per a logline reported by IndieWire, the series will follow McConaughey and Harrelson as they bring their collective families to live under the same Texas ranch, ‘testing the actors’ friendship in the process.’

The 10-episode half-hour series is being developed by David West Read, creator and showrunner on The Big Door Prize, another new comedy series set to premiere on Apple TV+.

West Read was also a writer and producer on Schitt’s Creek.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been longtime friends. Before their stint on True Detective (2014), the pair had acted together in films like EDtv, Welcome to Hollywood and Surfer, Dude.