HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

In the series, the ‘True Detective’ actors will have their friendship and bond tested when they bring their collective families to live under the same Texas ranch

March 15, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, known for their iconic pairing in the acclaimed TV series True Detective, have teamed up again.

McConaughey and Harrelson will play fictionalised versions of themselves in an upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+.

As per a logline reported by IndieWire, the series will follow McConaughey and Harrelson as they bring their collective families to live under the same Texas ranch, ‘testing the actors’ friendship in the process.’

Also Read:Quentin Tarantino is back for the final time with ‘The Movie Critic

The 10-episode half-hour series is being developed by David West Read, creator and showrunner on The Big Door Prize, another new comedy series set to premiere on Apple TV+.

West Read was also a writer and producer on Schitt’s Creek.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been longtime friends. Before their stint on True Detective (2014), the pair had acted together in films like EDtv, Welcome to Hollywood and Surfer, Dude.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.