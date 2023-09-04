HamberMenu
‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph teams with Junglee Pictures for Bollywood debut

According to the makers, Joseph’s first Hindi film is ‘a heroic story of courage and unity where both the government and the citizens spare no effort to protect and save one of their own’

September 04, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph is set to make his Bollywood debut with a new thriller-drama.

Joseph, known for the Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam (2013) and its sequel Drishyam 2 (2021), is collaborating with Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures on a film based on true events.

According to the makers, Joseph’s next is ‘a heroic story of courage and unity where both the government and the citizens spare no effort to protect and save one of their own.’

Junglee Pictures is known for producing acclaimed films like Raazi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho and others.

Commenting on the association, Joseph said in a statement, “After receiving so much love and appreciation for the Drishyam franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large.

“This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film,” he added.

