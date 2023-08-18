Mohanlal - Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Neru’ goes on floors 

August 18, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

We had previously reported that Mohanlal is reuniting with Jeethu Joseph once again for a film titled Neru. The makers have now confirmed that the shooting for the film commenced on Thursday on the occasion of the Malayalam New Year.

Billed as a legal drama, the film is written by Jeethu along with Santhi Mayadevi. Notably, Santhi played a role in Jeethu-Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2.

We begin the shoot for "Neru" today on the auspicious occasion of the 1st of Chingam. Sharing a few stills from the Pooja with you all! Your prayers and blessings are much solicited.#Neru#JeethuJoseph@antonypbvr@aashirvadcinepic.twitter.com/twaejvapnp — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 17, 2023

Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup, music director Vishnu Shyam and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman for Neru. Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film.

Mohanlal and Jeethu have previously collaborated for Drishyam, Drishyam 2, 12th Man, and the yet-unreleased Ram: Part 1.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Jailer, has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Netflix anthology film Olavum Theeravum, and Lucifer sequel Empuraan. He also has his much-awaited directorial debut Barroz in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Vrushabha, his upcoming multilingual film with Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore.