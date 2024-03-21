GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Downton Abbey’ sequel confirmed as the “final” chapter in British period drama

British actress, Imelda Staunton, says she doesn’t care about getting in trouble for the big reveal

March 21, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
British actress Imelda Staunton in a still from Vera Drake

British actress Imelda Staunton in a still from Vera Drake | Photo Credit: HO

Imelda Staunton, renowned for her role as Lady Maud Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey franchise, has confirmed the much-anticipated news of a third movie installment. Speaking with BBC Radio 2, Staunton declared, “There will be the final film – there you go,” shedding light on the continuation of the beloved series.

Fans rejoiced as Staunton, unbothered by secrecy, shared the exciting revelation, indicating that this upcoming movie will serve as the end in the Downton Abbey saga.

‘Downton Abbey’ film review: trashy but addictive

Following reports in The Sun, it’s disclosed that filming for the sequel is scheduled to take place at the iconic Highclere Castle over the summer, with an expected premiere slated for the following year.

The speculation also hints at the return of Paul Giamatti as Harold Levinson, offering a nostalgic reunion for enthusiasts of the series.

Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ faces plagiarism allegations ahead of Oscars

Julian Fellowes, the creative force behind Downton Abbey, previously expressed the enduring allure of the franchise, emphasizing the difficulty in bidding farewell. With the success of past installments and fervent anticipation for what lies ahead, the confirmation of a sequel promises to captivate fans one last time.

