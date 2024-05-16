GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin

Robert Askins, known for his work on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and his play ‘Hand to God’, is penning the screenplay for the upcoming project

Published - May 16, 2024 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Donnie Yen as Caine in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Donnie Yen as Caine in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

The John Wick universe is getting another spinoff focusing on Donnie Yen’s character, Caine. Introduced in the latest John Wick: Chapter 4 as a blind assassin, Caine’s story will continue in this standalone film set to be filmed in Hong Kong in 2025.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ movie review: Keanu Reeves is all aces in final instalment that’s more personal and bloodier than ever

Details about the spinoff are still under wraps, but it will pick up Caine’s narrative following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, where he was liberated from his obligations to the High Table. Robert Askins, known for his work on The Umbrella Academy and his play Hand to God, is penning the screenplay for the upcoming project.

Keanu Reeves in talks for Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’

Under the direction of Chad Stahelski, Lionsgate will commence production alongside producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, aiming to deliver the same level of thrilling action that has become synonymous with the John Wick series.

Yen expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the role of Caine, citing the creative synergy among the team as a driving force behind the project.

‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ pushed to 2025

Lionsgate seems committed to expanding the John Wick universe with its other spinoff, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, that was delayed from this summer to June 6, 2025, and follows de Armas’ Ruksa Roma assassin.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.