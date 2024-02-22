‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ pushed to 2025

February 22, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

In a release shuffle at Lionsgate, John Wick spinoff Ballerina starring Ana De Armas has been pushed by a year. The film, initially slated for 2024, will now arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the delay has been brought on by the filming of additional action sequences. Chad Stahelski, who directs the John Wick movies, will be guiding Ballerina maker Len Wiseman on the sequences, the report added.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s The Crow, a reboot of the comic book superhero series, will take up Ballerina’s earlier release date of June 7, 2024.

Ballerina is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), following a skilled female assassin (De Armas) as she hunts down the killers of her family.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne and series lead Keanu Reeves also feature in the cast.