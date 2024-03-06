GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Documentary ‘Frida’ to stream on Prime Video from March 14

Described as an “intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart” of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, the documentary is drawn from Kahlo’s famed illustrated diary, letters, essays, and print interviews

March 06, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Frida’

Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere editor turned director Carla Gutiérrez’s new documentary, Frida.

Described as an “intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart” of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, the documentary is drawn from Kahlo’s famed illustrated diary, revealing letters, essays, and candid print interviews — and brought to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork. Covering more than 40 years of her life, the filmmakers received unrestricted access to research materials, much never shown to the general public.

“An intensive journey spanning two years, Gutiérrez and her formidable team of artisans, most of whom are women and proudly Latine, gathered together to craft a singular cinematic experience that could be no ordinary art history lesson,” read a press note from the makers. “A living portrait emboldened by the magical realism befitting Kahlo’s remarkable life emerges. Yet, her voice ultimately stands supreme, a complex and powerful sound of a multitude of Fridas fearless, seductive, defiant, vulnerable, raucous, and wonderfully alive.”

Frida will stream on Prime Video from March 14.

English cinema / World cinema

