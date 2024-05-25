Dhruva Sarja’s ‘Martin’ gets a release date

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, which has been in the making for close to three years, has got a release date. The Kannada original movie, to be released in multiple languages, will have a worldwide release on October 11.

Directed by A P Arjun, Martin is touted to be an action extravaganza. Last year, the makers of the film had released the teaser for the movie, in which Dhruva Sarja was seen in multiple action sequences in a beefed up look.

Martin is bankrolled by Uday K Mehta, who produced Dhruva Sarja’s previous movie, Pogaru. With an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, Martin is touted to have more than eight-nine action scenes. “The high-end CG work caused the delay of the movie,” director Arjun had told The Hindu recently.

Satya Hege is the cinematographer of Martin while Ravi Basrur is the music composer. Acclaimed duo Ram-Lakshman has done the stunt choreography for the movie.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja is also filming for KD-The Devil, a period gangster drama directed by Prem. Arjun’s last film was Kiss, a romantic drama starring Viraat and Sreeleela.