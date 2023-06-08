‘Dhoomam’: Trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s suspense thriller bankrolled by Hombale Films out

June 08, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil’s Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar (Lucia, U Turn) and produced by Hombale Films, is out. The Malayalam film, dubbed in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew, Achyuth Kumar, Vineeth and releases on June 23.

In the trailer, Fahadh is seen playing a man working in an advertising agency. He proposes an idea to his company on making a no-smoking advertisement that people will take interest in watching, much to the surprise of the officials. The character, in search of money and fame, seems to fall in trouble when he takes a criminal route to achieve his goal. The trailer then gives us a glimpse of the film’s fast-paced nature, as we see thrilling scenes that generate curiosity.

Pawan first wrote the script of Dhoomam in 2008, even before his debut Lifeu Ishtene. Titled as C10H14N2 back then, the film was supposed to be made in Kannada. After many unsuccessful attempts in finalising a hero and zeroing in on a producer, Pawan began the project with Fahadh and Hombale Films last year.

The film was announced after Pawan’s project with Puneeth Rajkumar, titled Dvitva, was shelved following the sudden demise of the actor. The filmmaker’s last work is the time loop thriller ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’, starring Rahul Vijay and Amala Paul. The film was made for Aha Telugu.

ALSO READ:Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s drama works on the strength of its characters

Fahadh reunites with Roshan Mathew after the lockdown film CU Soon, and he is back sharing screen space with Aparna Balamurali after Maheshinte Prathikaram. His last film was the family drama Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, directed by Akhil Sathiyan.

Dhoomam is Hombale Films’ second film of the year after the comedy drama Raghavendra Stores.The production house, owned by Vijay Kiragandur, had a terrific 2022 with gigantic hits like KGF: Chapter 2and Kantara. In Dhoomam, Pawan’s regular collaborators Poornachandra Tejaswi SV and Suresh Arumugam have handled the score and music, and editing responsibilities respectively. Preetha Jayamaran is the film’s cinematographer.