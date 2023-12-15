GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dhanush wraps up ‘D 50’, his second directorial

The film is produced by Sun Pictures who are collaborating with Dhanush after last year’s blockbuster hit ‘Thiruchitrabalam’

December 15, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Thiruchitrambalam,’ Dhanush’s previous collaboration with Sun Pictures (left); and announcement poster of ‘D50’ (right)

A still from ‘Thiruchitrambalam,’ Dhanush’s previous collaboration with Sun Pictures (left); and announcement poster of ‘D50’ (right) | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

We had previously reported that Dhanush, who made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017, is back on the director’s seat for a new project which will also mark his 50th film. The actor has now confirmed that the shooting for the film has been completed.

Dhanush took to X to share the news and thanked the production banner.

Tentatively titled D50, the film is produced by Sun Pictures who are collaborating with Dhanush after last year’s blockbuster hit Thiruchitrabalam. Earlier, they distributed three of the actor’s films — Padikkadavan, Mappillai, and Aadukalam.

The cast and crew details of D50 are yet to be revealed and the makers are expected to announce them soon.

