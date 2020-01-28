Movies

Dhanush shares working still from his next film ‘Karnan’

Dhanush in ‘Karnan’

Dhanush in ‘Karnan’  

more-in

The film is directed by ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ filmmaker Mari Selvaraj

Actor Dhanush has shared a working still from his next film Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj.

The picture features the actor standing with a sword in his hand, and reminded fans of his role in Asuran, which was a massive success.

Karnan is currently being shot at Tirunelveli, and is expected to release mid-2020. It remains to be seen if Dhanush’s ‘D40’ with Karthik Subbaraj will hit the screens before that.

Karnan stars Malayalam actors Rajisha Vijayan and Lal in important roles, as well as Natty and Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and the music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Indian cinema
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 4:42:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/dhanush-shares-working-still-from-his-next-film-karnan/article30674122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY