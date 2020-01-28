Dhanush shares working still from his next film ‘Karnan’

Actor Dhanush has shared a working still from his next film Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj.

The picture features the actor standing with a sword in his hand, and reminded fans of his role in Asuran, which was a massive success.

Karnan is currently being shot at Tirunelveli, and is expected to release mid-2020. It remains to be seen if Dhanush’s ‘D40’ with Karthik Subbaraj will hit the screens before that.

Karnan stars Malayalam actors Rajisha Vijayan and Lal in important roles, as well as Natty and Yogi Babu. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and the music is by Santhosh Narayanan.