DC FanDome 2021: Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, more stars part of mega event

Epic talent from DC’s biggest movies, games, shows and comics will be a part of the second year of the free, virtual fan-first experience on October 16

The mega-fan event DC FanDome 2021 is all set to stream on October 16.

The occasion will celebrate the stars and creators of DC’s upcoming feature films, live-action and animated television series, games, comics and home entertainment releases including Melissa Benoist, Grant Gustin, Dwayne Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Javicia Leslie, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, John Ridley, Scott Snyder, Zachary Levi, Tiffany Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, J.J. Abrams, Ava DuVernay and John Cena, along with many others.

Epic talent from DC’s biggest movies, games, shows and comics will be a part of the second year of the free, virtual fan-first experience.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

On Saturday, October 16, at 9:30 pm IST, the youngest DC fans will kick off the day with DC Kids FanDome – a special standalone experience for kids and their parents to explore the DC Multiverse with Robin and the Teen Titans, catch sneak peeks of upcoming DC animated shows, and immerse themselves in at-home digital activities all in a safe, kid-friendly environment.

The event will be co-hosted by Cartoon Network’s first musician-in-residence, Nandi Bushell. Catch all the fun at DCKidsFanDome.com and the DC Kids YouTube page. !

On Saturday, October 16 at 10.30PM IST, the main show starts at DCFanDome.com and DC Asia Official YouTube. Fans will witness reveals and surprises presented by stars, cast members, creators and crew from DC properties across the brand’s biggest projects,