David Warner and wife groove to ‘Butta Bomma’ in TikTok video

Australian cricketer David Warner sure has taken a liking to popular Indian songs of late, it seems like — and has even taken to putting his own spin on them!

Warner had danced with his daughter to popular Bollywood track Sheila Ki Jawani earlier this month on TikTok, which went viral on social media.

Now, he chose the current flavour of the season: Butta Bomma from Telugu flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, that starred Allu Arjun along with Pooja Hegde. In the new TikTok, the cricketer is having a ball with wife Candice and imitating the popular signature step of the song, while their daughter does her own hilarious bit behind the duo.

“It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner,” the Australian opener wrote, posting the video on Instagram.

Warner, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, would have been playing in the IPL currently, had it not been for the postponement of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Warner had also shared another hilarious video featuring Candice in which they are switching ‘jobs’.

The video begins with Warner dressed in a full cricketing kit and his wife ‘virtually’ kayaking by his side. Following which, they switch characters and Warner appears in his wife’s swimsuit while she is in the Australian cricket jersey.