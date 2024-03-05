GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Darsheel Safary hints at reuniting with Aamir Khan 16 years after ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Darsheel’s post hinted that he is collaborating with Aamir for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

March 05, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

ANI
Aamir Khan with Darsheel Safary

Aamir Khan with Darsheel Safary | Photo Credit: @dsafary/Instagram

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in Taare Zameen Par, have reunited for a special project after 16 years.

For the love of acting

On Monday, Darsheel took to Instagram and dropped a collage featuring his images with Aamir. The first image is a still from Aamir and Darsheel's hit film Taare Zameen Par, while the second picture shows the grown-up Darsheel posing with Aamir.

Darsheel's post hinted that he is collaborating with Aamir for Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Some fans assumed that the duo had collaborated on an ad.

Tool to spot differently abled children

Taare Zameen Par revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential. Recently in a new summit, Aamir shared some updates about his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," Aamir said at the event.

Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in Sitaare Zameen Par. On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

