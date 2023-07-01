HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darling Krishna’s ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ gets a release date

‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’, starring Darling Krishna, and directed by Shashank, will hit the screens on July 28

July 01, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kausalya Supraja Rama

Kausalya Supraja Rama | Photo Credit: @darlingkrishnaa/Twitter

The makers of ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ have announced the film’s release date. The Kannada film starring Darling Krishna, and directed by Shashank, will hit the screens on July 28. The film is touted to be a romantic drama with elements that will please the family crowd.

The film will be Krishna’s third release of the year after Mr Bachelor and Love Birds. Brinda Acharya, who worked in Premam Poojyam and Juliet 2, is paired opposite Krishna. Kousalya Supraja Rama also stars Nagabhushana, Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi and Achyuth Kumar.

ALSO READ:‘Love 360’ movie review: The melodrama and unconvincing writing spoils it all

The film is jointly produced by Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the film while Sugnan is the cinematographer. Shashank’s previous film was Love 360, starring Rachana Inder, Praveen Kumar, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.