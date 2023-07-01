Darling Krishna’s ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ gets a release date

July 01, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

The makers of ‘Kousalya Supraja Rama’ have announced the film’s release date. The Kannada film starring Darling Krishna, and directed by Shashank, will hit the screens on July 28. The film is touted to be a romantic drama with elements that will please the family crowd.

The combo of Darling Krishna & Shashank is coming to tell you, "your" story, which you have never seen before on Silver screen..



Get ready to witness the "TALE OF A REAL MAN" from 28th July 2023 in theatres #KousalyaSuprajaRama#KSR_TheMoviepic.twitter.com/Heal3oWpxt — Darling Krishna (@darlingkrishnaa) July 1, 2023

The film will be Krishna’s third release of the year after Mr Bachelor and Love Birds. Brinda Acharya, who worked in Premam Poojyam and Juliet 2, is paired opposite Krishna. Kousalya Supraja Rama also stars Nagabhushana, Rangayana Raghu, Sudha Belawadi and Achyuth Kumar.

The film is jointly produced by Kourava Production House and Shashank Cinemas. Arjun Janya has composed the music for the film while Sugnan is the cinematographer. Shashank’s previous film was Love 360, starring Rachana Inder, Praveen Kumar, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.