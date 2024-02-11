GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakota Johnson talks about ‘Madame Web,’ also recalls starring in ‘The Office’ series finale

Dakota, who also starred in the ‘The Office’ a decade ago, recently joked about how shooting for the series finale “was honestly the worst time” of her life

February 11, 2024 12:27 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

ANI
Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at The Ballroom of Claridge’s on January 31, 2024 in London, England

Dakota Johnson attends the “Madame Web” photocall at The Ballroom of Claridge’s on January 31, 2024 in London, England | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Dakota Johnson is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming superhero action thriller film 'Madame Web'.

'Madame Web' tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines, and stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realises she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies... if they can all survive a deadly present.

While talking about her character in the film, Johnson said in a statement, "When you meet Madame Web in this movie, it's her origin story. It's how Cassie became Madame Web. So we start when she's a young woman. Ultimately in the comics she ends up being an old woman who develops a neurodegenerative disease. But since we are starting way back when, she's a paramedic; she's kind of an everyday hero, she is an independent and complex woman."

ALSO READ
Dakota Johnson’s Domino effect: How the actor-producer brought ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ to life

Directed by SJ Clarkson 'Madame Web' stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, and is set to hit the theatres on February 16.

Meanwhile, Dakota, who also starred in ‘The Office’, recently joked about how shooting for the series finale “was honestly the worst time” of her life. During a recent episode of ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ Dakota said, “I loved that show so much and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day.” “I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the show!”

Dakota Johnson in ‘The Office’

Dakota Johnson in ‘The Office’

ALSO READ
‘Madame Web’ trailer: Dakota Johnson turns clairvoyant superhero in Sony’s spider-verse

When Meyers (who also guest-starred in the finale) asked Johnson if everyone on the set was "super sad" since they were filming the final episode, she recalled, "They were sad and also there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years." "And I'm coming in like, 'So excited to be here!' No one wanted to talk to me." She added, "I was in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things." The finale of 'The Office' series aired on NBC in May 2013.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.