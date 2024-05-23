GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Daddy Changed the World’: George Floyd biopic in the works

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to nine and a half minutes on 25 May, 2020

Published - May 23, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Community members visit one of the murals at George Floyd Square, now behind barricades that formerly blocked the street, after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square, the area where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody the year before, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Community members visit one of the murals at George Floyd Square, now behind barricades that formerly blocked the street, after city employees began to reopen George Floyd Square, the area where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody the year before, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Nicole Neri/File Photo | Photo Credit: Nicole Neri

The life of George Floyd, a victim of police brutality and racial discrimination that sparked widespread protests in the United States in 2020, is being turned into a biopic.

Titled Daddy Changed the World, the film has been authorized by Floyd’s family, with his daughter, Gianna, and mother, Roxie, serving as executive producers, Deadline reported.

Floyd, 46, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to nine and a half minutes, causing his death from a lack of oxygen.

Floyd, a black man, was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car, and though he was already handcuffed, they forced him on the ground.

Gregory R Anderson (Pandora’s Box, Stomp the Yard) has penned the script of the biopic. The project is currently in search of a director.

(with AP inputs)

