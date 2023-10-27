HamberMenu
Crew of Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’ revealed

The film will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad

October 27, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam | Photo Credit: @RKFI/Twitter

We had previously reported that Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan. The film’s team recently came together for its launch event, and the makers released a clip sharing the crew list of the yet-to-be-titled film. 

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R.Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad. 

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who had earlier worked on Mani Ratnam’s films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu, is handling the camera works for KH234. Anbariv masters, who collaborated with Kamal for Vikram, have been roped in as action choreography. Sharmishta Roy and Ekha Lakhani are on board as the production designer and costume designer respectively. 

While the cast details are yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit screens in 2024. Watch the video here:

