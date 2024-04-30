Coming to Netflix: ‘Heeramandi,’ ‘Unfrosted,’ ‘A Man in Full,’ ‘Mother of the Bride,’ and more

April 30, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Avail on 5/1/2024

Frankly Speaking

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

Down The Rabbit Hole

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli’s lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father’s criminal activities.

Avail on 5/2/2024

A Man in Full

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Costa!!

A summer of music, parties and romance heats up Club Costa as a new generation of promoters are handed the reins to save it from closing.

Beautiful Rebel

The origin story of one of Italy’s greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

Secrets of the Neanderthals

This documentary delves into the mysteries surrounding the Neanderthals and what their fossil record tells us about their lives and disappearance.

T・P BON

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

Avail on 5/3/2024

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Postcards

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

Selling the OC: Season 3

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

Unfrosted

In a time when milk and cereal rules breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld.

Avail on 5/4/2024

Roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

Avail on 5/7/2024

Super Rich in Korea

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

Avail on 5/8/2024

The Final: Attack on Wembley

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Kleks Academy

To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

Avail on 5/9/2024

Bodkin

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

Thank You, Next

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

Mother of The Bride

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

The Guardian of the Monarchs

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

Avail on 5/10/2024

The Ultimatum: South Africa

A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef, who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

Living with Leopards

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this up-close-and-personal nature documentary.

Blood of Zeus: Season 2

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Avail on 5/11/2024

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to honor — and roast — Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony.

Avail on 5/13/2024

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

Princess Power: Season 3

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.