Coming to Apple TV+: ‘Loot’ Season 2, ‘Sugar’, ‘Franklin’, ‘Dark Matter’, and more

April 01, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Loot - Season two

The series returns for season two a year after Molly Wells’ (Maya Rudolph) very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), where we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with any new men. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly’s trusty assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) remains by her side, diligently catering to her every whim...and occasionally feeding her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriquez), the no-nonsense executive director of the foundation, continues to run the Wells Foundation with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The series is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Loot season two will debut with two episodes on Wednesday, April 3, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29.

Sugar

Starring Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell, the series is new a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story.

Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. The series also stars Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

The series is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal, following Invasion.

Sugar will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, April 5 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Girl State - Sundance Film Festival Selection

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, and Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio, the documentary follows 500 teenage girls from across Missouri gather for a week-long immersion in an elaborate laboratory of democracy, where they build a government from the ground up, campaign for office and form a Supreme Court to weigh the most divisive issues of the day.

In the documentary, the country is now deeper into democratic crisis, with civil discourse and electoral politics increasingly fragile under ever more extreme political polarization. As questions of race and gender equality in a representational democracy reach a fever pitch, these young women confront the complicated paths women must navigate to build political power.

Following its widely celebrated and acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Girls State makes its global debut Friday, April 5 on Apple TV+.

Franklin - New limited series

Starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas, and based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, this is a new limited series that explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when – as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance – he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.

The drama also stars Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Madame Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin as Marquis de Lafayette .Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten (Masters of the Air, The Sopranos) serves as director and executive producer.

Franklin will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its eight-episode season on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17.

The Big Door Prize - Season two

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty and Cass decide to take time apart while Trina (Amara) and Jacob (Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio and Izzy each find romance while Hana and Father Reuben attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself.

The season features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series.

Season two premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 19.

Acapulco - Season three

In season three, the hit bilingual Apple Original comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy and SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the returning ensemble cast includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Carlos Corona and Regina Orozco, with recurring guest stars Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso) and Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon). The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne who serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Acapulco season three premieres globally with the first two episodes of its 10-episode season on Wednesday, May 1, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through June 26.

Dark Matter

This is a nine-episode, sci-fi thriller based on the blockbuster book by acclaimed, bestselling author Blake Crouch, and starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, the series is a story about the road not taken. It will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions, and Joel Edgerton.

Dark Matter makes its global debut on Apple TV+ on May 8, premiering with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 26.

Trying - Season four

This is Apple’s heart-warming critically acclaimed comedy starring BAFTA Award-nominee Esther Smith and SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall. In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network.

However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast includes Sian Brooke as Karen, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd as Scott and welcomes Scarlett Rayner as Princess and Cooper Turner as Tyler.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell and Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

Trying returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, May 22 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes followed by new episodes every Wednesday through July 3.

Presumed Innocent

This is a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal, hailing from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams, and based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Starring Gyllenhaal in the lead role of chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, the series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together. The star-studded ensemble cast of the new thriller also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

The series hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Bad Robot is under an overall deal. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive produces the series. Anne Sewitsky serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes and episode eight.

Presumed Innocent will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, June 14 followed by a new episode every Friday through July 26.

Land of Women

This is is a new six-episode dramedy shot in both English and Spanish starring Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria, who also serves as executive producer, alongside legendary film and television star Carmen Maura.

It stars Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and college-age daughter. To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

Inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel of the same name, Land of Women is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is produced by Bambu Studios.

Land of Women will make its global debut on Apple TV+ this summer.