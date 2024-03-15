GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple TV+ unveils trailer for new limited series, ‘Franklin’

Apple TV+ has dropped its first look for its upcoming limited series, ‘Franklin’, starring and executive produced by Hollywood veteran, Michael Douglas

March 15, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple TV+’s Franklin

Apple TV+’s Franklin | Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Based on Stacy Schiff’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, the series delves into the gripping narrative of the titular Benjamin Franklin’s pivotal role during the American Revolution. Portrayed by Michael Douglas, Franklin embarks on a daring secret mission to France in December 1776, amidst the precarious fate of American independence.

At the age of 70 and lacking diplomatic experience, Franklin persuades an absolute monarchy to support America’s democratic experiment. Through his fame, wit, and resourcefulness, Franklin navigates through British spies, French adversaries, and internal dissent to forge the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and secure the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.

The cast includes Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin. Behind the scenes, the series boasts a powerhouse creative team including Emmy winners Kirk Ellis and Tim Van Patten, along with acclaimed writer Howard Korder.

Jurnee Smollett joins Taron Egerton in upcoming Apple TV+ crime series, ‘Firebug’

Franklin is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios. The series, consisting of eight parts, will premiere globally on April 12, 2024, with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, every Friday, until May 17.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.