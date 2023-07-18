HamberMenu
Christopher Nolan not to direct another superhero movie

Christopher Nolan, awaiting the release of his next ‘Oppenheimer’, has declared he won’t make another superhero film. Christian Bale, who played Batman in Nolan’s trilogy, said he’d only reprise the role if Nolan directed the film

July 18, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan has said that he will not be making another superhero film. The director of the Batman trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises) has said that he isn’t interested in returning to the comic book genre.

Variety reported that in a chat with YouTuber HugoDecrypte, Nolan bluntly said “no’ when he was asked if would make another superhero film. The Oppenheimer director also said he isn’t interested in making a TV show also as well. As for making a Star Wars film, Nolan didn’t give a definite answer.

Actor Christian Bale, who played the Batman in Nolan’s trilogy, said in an interview with ScreenRant that he would reprise the role of the superhero only if Nolan directed the film. “I had pact with Chris Nolan,” Bale had said. “Let’s make three films, if we are lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.”

Another Batman film would force Nolan to go back to Warner Bros as the studio owns the right to the DC superhero. Warner Bros. was Nolan’s home studio for more than 10 years before he left it following the controversial release of Tenet during the pandemic and its move to debut its 2021 movies in theatres and on HBO Max on the same day. Nolan’s Oppenheimer, based on the life of American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in making of the atomic bomb, will hit the screens worldwide on July 21.

