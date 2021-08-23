‘Acharya’ to ‘Bholaa Shankar’: Chiranjeevi fans in for a treat, with four new films coming up

Actor Chiranjeevi, who turned 66, has a busy roster with his Telugu films ‘Acharya’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Bholaa Shankar’ and an untitled project

The weekend witnessed a slew of announcements and poster reveals for film units working with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, to mark his 66th birthday on Sunday. Referred to by his fans as ‘megastar’ Chiranjeevi, the actor will be seen next in the Telugu film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Meanwhile, the actor has signed a few more projects. Next up will be Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja and produced jointly by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, Godfather went on floors recently with an action sequence. The poster shows a silhouette of Chiranjeevi sporting a hat and holding a shotgun, and the word megastar transforming into Godfather, to SS Thaman’s background score. The crew includes cinematographer Nirav Shah and production designer Suresh Selvarajan.

Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chiranjeevi will be collaborating with director Meher Ramesh for a film titled Bholaa Shankar, which will feature Keerthy Suresh as his sister. The poster and video unveiled by actor Mahesh Babu, to coincide with rakshabandhan, had a video of Keerthy tying rakhi to Chiranjeevi, to music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Bholaa Shankar’s story is set in Kolkata and the film produced by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials is expected to go on floors soon. Bholaa Shankar is expected to release in theatres in 2022.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers has also announced their new project with Chiranjeevi, to be directed by K S Ravindra, known in the film circles as Bobby. The untitled film will have a story unfolding in a seaside town and the poster features Chiranjeevi in a ‘mass masala’ mode. Bobby is confident of showcasing a vintage Chiranjeevi in this film, reminiscent of the actor’s looks and performances in his earlier superhit films Mutha Mestri, Gharana Mogudu and Rowdy Alludu. This film has on board music composer Devi Sri Prasad and will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.