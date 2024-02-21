Chennai gets a 360-degree immersive dome theatre

February 21, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

We watch two characters taking a roller coaster ride on the walls across the room. We feel like we are on the ride too.

At Sun Dance by Casagrand, said to be India’s first 360-degree super immersive dome theatre, characters and locations come to life. Located at the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road, this new Chennai experience hopes to attract audiences of all ages, especially children.

Audiences can watch shows like Aladdin, Peter Pan, Saving Tinkerbell and Moby Dick, among others. Each screening will be about 20-30 minutes each.

Thanks to software that enables a single video being played across the room on all sides, Sun Dance will offer an immersive experience to audiences, believe its promoters. “You become part of the entire show and feel like you have experienced the story first-hand. We believe Chennai’s audiences will support this technology, especially children of various ages and their parents too,” says K Ravichandran, vice president, Marketing, Casagrand.

Multiple shows, from 4pm to 9pm, are being planned. “Based on public feedback, we will increase the number of titles. We also plan to take this concept to other Indian cities soon,” he adds.

The outer layer of the dome is waterproof, and that, paired with the negative pressure immersive screen, ensures an uninterrupted experience regardless of external elements. “We also believe that this will create a brand-new entertainment zone in the popular Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road,” adds Ravichandran.

Shows will play from 4pm to 9pm at Sun Dance, to be launched on February 23, at Casagrand Sun City on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road. Tickets, priced at Rs 100, will be available on bookmyshow. For details, call 8925558533