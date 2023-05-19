HamberMenu
Watch | Inside the new AVM Heritage Museum in Chennai 

A video on the new cinema museum at AVM studios in Chennai, which has an array of vintage cars, bikes, cinema equipment, and more

May 19, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Having witnessed some of the biggest cinema events and film shoots, the AVM studios in Chennai — one of the oldest surviving studios in the country — now has a latest addition: a heritage museum.

The AVM heritage museum is the brainchild of AVM Saravanan’s son, MS Guhan, well known for his collection of cars and bikes some of which have been used in films, and are now on display here. Also on display are equipment and machinery used in the cinema production business in the past, providing audiences with a rare insight into how films were made.

Some exhibits you can’t miss are the Suzuki RV90, which a young Rajinikanth rode in the 1983 Tamil film Paayum Puli, and bright red vintage MG TB car in his 2007 film Sivaji.

Reporting: Srinivasa Ramanujam

Videography and production: Johan Sathyadas

