Cartoon Network brings ‘Dragon Ball Super’ and ‘Digimon Adventure’ to India

With May 9 celebrated as Goku Day internationally by fans of the Dragon Ball series, the announcement comes to huge cheer from followers of the iconic franchise in India.

With May 9 celebrated as Goku Day internationally by fans of the Dragon Ball series, the announcement comes to huge cheer from followers of the iconic franchise in India.

Cartoon Network is set to bring fan-favourite anime shows Dragon Ball Super and Digimon Adventure to India, in local languages, under its new brand campaign Redraw Your World.

A statement from the channel reads, “Anime transcends generations in India, and continues to make its presence felt since first appearing in the country more than two decades ago. This genre has always had great fan following in India and shows have always performed well for the channels having found newer audiences over the years and it continues to attract the audiences looking for older anime content.”

It adds, “The arrival of the internet and subsequently OTT platforms further expanded horizons of the consumers allowing them to experience global content. This includes anime. However, the Indian audience has to watch it either with subtitles or in English, which becomes a barrier as they truly want to enjoy the gripping narrative with action, drama and the amazing style of animation in their own regional language.”

With May 9 celebrated as Goku Day internationally by fans of the Dragon Ball series, the announcement comes to huge cheer from followers of the iconic franchise in India.

Both Dragon Ball Super and Digimon Adventure will feature on Cartoon Network in three language feeds: Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.