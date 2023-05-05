HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Carey Mulligan to star in comedy movie 'One For The Money'

James Griffiths will direct the movie from a script by Basden

May 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

PTI
Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

British actor Carey Mulligan will feature in an upcoming comedy movie with actors Tom Basden and Tim Key. Titled One For The Money, the movie is backed by British actor Steve Coogan's production banner Baby Cow, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ
‘She Said’ movie review: An imperative account of Weinstein’s abuse that gives his victims the time to speak

The story follows an eccentric lottery winner, Charles, who lives alone on a remote island but attempts to turn his dreams into reality by hiring his favourite musician, Herb McGwyer, to play an exclusive, private gig. "Unbeknownst to Herb, Charles has also hired Herb’s ex-bandmate and ex-girlfriend, Nell, with her new husband in tow, to perform the old favourites. As tempers flare and old tensions resurface, the stormy weather traps them all on the island and Charles desperately looks for a way to salvage his dream gig," the official description read.

James Griffiths will direct the movie from a script by Basden. The project is expected to start production soon.

Mulligan is best known for her performances in movies such as An Education, Never Let Me Go, Drive and Promising Young Woman. She will next star in Maestro, opposite Bradley Cooper, and Spaceman, directed by Johan Renck.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / comedy films

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.