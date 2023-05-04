HamberMenu
Cannes 2023: Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Julia Ducournau feature on nine-member jury list

The eight members will join the jury president Ruben Ostlund at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held between May 16-27

May 04, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Brie Larson at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Paul Dano, promoting the movie Dumb Money, attends a Sony Pictures presentation during CinemaCon

Brie Larson at The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Paul Dano, promoting the movie Dumb Money, attends a Sony Pictures presentation during CinemaCon | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Steve Marcus/REUTERS

The organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have unveiled the members of the main competition jury for the upcoming 76th edition, which will be held between May 16-27. The eight members will join the jury president Ruben Ostlund.

The jury comprises French actor Denis Menochet; American actor, director, and producer Brie Larson; Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani; Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni; American actor-director Paulo Dano; Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi; Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron; and French director Julia Ducouranu.

Michael Douglas to receive honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

ALSO READ:Cannes 2023: look at the film festival’s line-up

Wes Anderson’s sci-fi romantic comedy-drama Asteroid City, Hirozaku Koreeda’s ( Shoplifters fame) Japenese film Monster, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest are among the top contender for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize at the festival. A total of 21 films will compete for the top honour.

