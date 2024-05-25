GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Kodi, star of ‘Dog on Trial’, takes home top dog prize

Kodi has won the Palm Dog award for his “breathtaking” performance in French comedy ‘Dog on Trial’ at the Cannes Film Festival

Updated - May 25, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Reuters
Kodi, the dog of from the film ‘Dog on Trial’, winner of the Palm Dog, the award for the best canine performance, licks director Laetitia Dosch’s face, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 24, 2024.

Kodi, the dog of from the film ‘Dog on Trial’, winner of the Palm Dog, the award for the best canine performance, licks director Laetitia Dosch’s face, during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There was lots of tail-wagging and face-licking as Kodi, this year's winner of the Palm Dog, the canine equivalent of the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, went up to receive his red collar for the French comedy Dog on Trial on Friday.

The Griffon mix was praised for his "breathtaking" performance as Cosmos, a guide dog for a visually impaired man, who goes on trial over an attack, in a case whose outcome could mean death.

Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta wins Un Certain Regard best actress trophy, creates history

"This film is very significant because it not only explores the bond between humans and dogs but it takes a satirical, comedic but quite profound look at the way that we domesticate dogs and the way that we relate to dogs, and the way our justice system relates to dogs," said critic and jury member Anna Smith.

Xin, the greyhound who made a star turn in Chinese director Guan Hu's Black Dog, was awarded the Palm Dog's Grand Jury Prize. Xin was in Cannes to don the red collar for the film about an ex-convict tasked with ridding his town of stray dogs who befriends one of them.

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Mysuru filmmaker Chidananda S Naik bags La Cinef top prize

The unofficial awards show, which was created in 2001, is now in its 24th edition. Kodi succeeds last year's winner, Messi from Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, who converted his star power into a French TV show in which he, through the voice of French humorist Raphael Mezrahi, interviews people at this year's festival.

Other past winners include Brandy, a pit bull belonging to Brad Pitt's character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Tilda Swinton's spaniels, who co-starred with her in a film directed by Joanna Hogg.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.