Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan makes red carpet debut, says she’s always been proud of her ‘Indianness’

May 17, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut appearance on the international red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday.

Representing Indian culture on an international platform, the actor went for a desi way with an off-white lehenga at the opening ceremony of the Cannes market.

While speaking to the press present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here." Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

The attire for her Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.