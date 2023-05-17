HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan makes red carpet debut, says she’s always been proud of her ‘Indianness’

The attire for Sara Ali Khan’s Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

May 17, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

ANI
Sara Ali Khan at Cannes

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut appearance on the international red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Cannes Film Festival set to kick off with Johnny Depp and ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Representing Indian culture on an international platform, the actor went for a desi way with an off-white lehenga at the opening ceremony of the Cannes market.

While speaking to the press present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here." Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

ALSO READ
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

The attire for her Cannes debut was designed by Indian fashion designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.