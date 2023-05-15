‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

May 15, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are a married couple seeking divorce in Laxman Utekar’s new comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is releasing in theatres on June 2. Its trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan) meet and fall in love in Indore. For a while, their marriage is blissful and ordinary middle-class existence serene. However, following frequent fights, the couple apply for divorce. Since there are no urgent grounds for separation, Kapil and Soumya contemplate various shortcuts to fast-track their divorce. Meanwhile, their families - unable to wrap their collective heads around the discord - get awfully involved.

Laxman Utekar is a cinematographer turned film director. Following his Marathi film Lalbaugchi Rani, he directed the Hindi comedy-dramas Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021).

“I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Vicky Kaushal said in a statement. “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it,” added Sara Ali Khan.