HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan are a feuding couple

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the comedy-drama film is releasing in theatres on June 2

May 15, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are a married couple seeking divorce in Laxman Utekar’s new comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, is releasing in theatres on June 2. Its trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

ALSO READ
Sara Ali Khan: I don’t associate myself as a royal

Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan) meet and fall in love in Indore. For a while, their marriage is blissful and ordinary middle-class existence serene. However, following frequent fights, the couple apply for divorce. Since there are no urgent grounds for separation, Kapil and Soumya contemplate various shortcuts to fast-track their divorce. Meanwhile, their families - unable to wrap their collective heads around the discord - get awfully involved.

Laxman Utekar is a cinematographer turned film director. Following his Marathi film Lalbaugchi Rani, he directed the Hindi comedy-dramas Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021).

“I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” Vicky Kaushal said in a statement. “Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara.”

ALSO READ
‘Govinda Naam Mera’ movie review: Vicky Kaushal’s film has a shallow storyline and worn-out writing

“I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it,” added Sara Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.