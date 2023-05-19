HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cannes 2023: India’s twin wins at the Oscars show we always dream big, says Khushbu

Speaking at Cannes 2023, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar praised renowned film personalities like A R Rahman, Resul Pookutty, the ‘RRR’ team for their Oscan wins

May 19, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Khusbhu in a traditional Indian attire at Cannes 2023

Khusbhu in a traditional Indian attire at Cannes 2023 | Photo Credit: @khushsundar/Instagram

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar reflected on India’s twin wins at the Oscars while speaking at the Cannes 2023. Khushbu walked the red carpet in saree at the film festival.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in ‘Black Flies’

“Everybody thought the crowd won’t comeback to theatres. People had moved on to different platforms. But the Indians showed it’s possible because we dream big. We have the courage, capability and guts to do what we want,” she said. The Oscar wins of Resul Pookutty, A R Rahman, RRR (for the song Naatu Naatu), and Guneet Monga (for Elephant Whisperers) show that we Indians can make our dreams come true,” said the BJP leader, who was recently nominated a member of National Commission for Women.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in silver Sophie Couture gown

Thanking the Information and Broadcasting department for giving her an opportunity to speak at Cannes, Khusbhu said “this is just the beginning and India will soon be at the top of the world under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.”

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.