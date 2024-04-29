Cameron Monaghan teases ‘Tron: Ares’, praises predecessors in franchise

April 29, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Best known for portraying Cal Kestis in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order videogame series, actor Cameron Monaghan recently shared some insights into the upcoming film Tron: Ares and offered praise for its predecessors.

In an interview with Collider at the Calgary Expo, Monaghan discussed his experience filming the third installment of the Tron series, highlighting the attention to detail in the film’s practical sets.

“I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective. I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well”, he said.

He also reminisced about his introduction to the Tron franchise, recalling his initial impression of the original 1982 film and his attendance at the premiere of Tron: Legacy in 2010.

“I remember watching the original, and I thought it was from the ’90s or something, because it was pretty amazing how a movie from that era could look that amazing, and utilizing computers the way they did,” Monaghan said.

Monaghan expressed admiration for the enduring appeal of the Tron films, noting their ability to resonate with audiences over the years. He praised the sequel’s cult following and its memorable soundtrack by Daft Punk.

In Tron: Ares, Monaghan joins a cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson and is directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Joachim Rønning.

Scheduled for release in 2025, Tron: Ares looks to captivate fans of the cult classic sci-fi franchise once more with this third installment.