GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cameron Monaghan teases ‘Tron: Ares’, praises predecessors in franchise

The ‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ star also praised Daft Punk’s iconic score for 2010’s ‘Tron: Legacy’

April 29, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A first look at the upcoming ‘Tron: Ares’

A first look at the upcoming ‘Tron: Ares’

Best known for portraying Cal Kestis in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order videogame series, actor Cameron Monaghan recently shared some insights into the upcoming film Tron: Ares and offered praise for its predecessors.

‘Tron: Ares’: First look of Disney’s third ‘Tron’ film out

In an interview with Collider at the Calgary Expo, Monaghan discussed his experience filming the third installment of the Tron series, highlighting the attention to detail in the film’s practical sets.

“I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective. I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well”, he said.

‘Star Wars’ spin-off series ‘The Acolyte’ locks premiere date

He also reminisced about his introduction to the Tron franchise, recalling his initial impression of the original 1982 film and his attendance at the premiere of Tron: Legacy in 2010.

“I remember watching the original, and I thought it was from the ’90s or something, because it was pretty amazing how a movie from that era could look that amazing, and utilizing computers the way they did,” Monaghan said.

Monaghan expressed admiration for the enduring appeal of the Tron films, noting their ability to resonate with audiences over the years. He praised the sequel’s cult following and its memorable soundtrack by Daft Punk.

'Tron 3' is officially on floors with Jared Leto at Disney

In Tron: Ares, Monaghan joins a cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson and is directed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’s Joachim Rønning.

Scheduled for release in 2025, Tron: Ares looks to captivate fans of the cult classic sci-fi franchise once more with this third installment.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.