'Tron 3' is officially on floors with Jared Leto at Disney

January 20, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Washington

With Jared Leto signed on to star and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Ronning in talks to the helm, Disney is again on pace to release a third Tron film. The movie, tentatively titled Tron: Ares, will come after the ground-breaking 1982 film Tron, starring Jeff Bridges, and the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, starring Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde and serving as Joseph Kosinski's feature-length directorial debut.

According to Variety, Leto began working on the third Tron film as a producer and star in 2017 and has continued to do so ever since. In 2020, Garth Davis agreed to serve as the film's director but ultimately left the endeavour. The movie's screenwriter, Jesse Wigutow, is still on board, and producers Justin Springer, Jeffrey Silver, and Emma Ludbrook are all involved.

Ronning is skilled at keeping Disney's live-action movie series alive. Following the Oscar-nominated nautical adventure Kon-Tiki, which launched his career in 2012, Disney hired the Norwegian director to helm the most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, in 2017. This was followed by the sequel to Maleficent (2019), which was released in 2019. His Young Woman and the Sea dramatisation, starring Daisy Ridley as the first woman to swim the English Channel, recently came to an end. This year, the movie will make its Disney Plus debut.