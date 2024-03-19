‘Star Wars’ spin-off series ‘The Acolyte’ locks premiere date

March 19, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

Streaming service Disney+ has set June 4 premiere for The Acolyte, the new Lucasfilm Star Wars series. The date was revealed on Monday on Star Wars verified X account.

“An Age of Light, A Darkness Rises,” read the poster. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. According to Deadline, Lesley Headland of Russian Doll fame is the creator of the show.

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman and Carrie-Anne Moss round out the cast. Headland also serves as showrunner and executive produces The Acolyte with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are attached as producers. Headland will also direct the series pilot.