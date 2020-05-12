Movies

Bryce Dallas Howard’s documentary ‘Dads’ to premiere June 19 on Apple TV+

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard

Featured are the likes of Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Jimmy Kimmel, Will Smith and more

Apple unveiled that new documentary and official selection of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Dads, is set to make its global premiere just in time for Father’s Day on Friday, June 19, exclusively on their streaming service Apple TV+.

Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today's world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a first-hand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials.

Featured are some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

Dads is part of Apple’s exclusive, first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries. The film is produced by Nine Muses Entertainment, in association with Dove Men+Care.

