GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 enjoys biggest debut weekend in series history, hits 45.1M views

The second and first season of the Regency-era London show were also part of Netflix’s top 10 shows of the week

Published - May 22, 2024 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3.

A still from ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bridgerton, the highly anticipated first part of season three of Shonda Rhimes’ series, debuted at first spot of Netflix’s most-watched shows list last week. The second and first season of the Regency-era London show were also part of the list.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 series review: Back in the Ton for sex and style 

Released on May 16, the first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 were viewed 45.1 million times, totalling around 165.2 million hours of view time, said Netflix. The second show on the list was Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Scandal Season 1, which enjoyed 9.5 million views.

The third show in the list was the limited series Baby Reindeer with 7.4 million views. It was Baby Reindeer’s sixth week in the top 10 list.

ALSO READ:Shonda Rhimes interview on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘There is some steam obviously’

In Bridgerton Season 3, while two of the Bridgerton siblings are enjoying marital bliss, the others and the Featheringtons are en route to finding it. The second part of the eight-episode Bridgerton Season 3 will drop on June 13. The first part of Season 3 was the number one show on Netflix in 78 countries. In

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.