  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brendan Fraser to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

The actor will be recognised for his performance in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’

December 21, 2022 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

PTI
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser | Photo Credit: Rebecca Cabage

Hollywood star Brendan Fraser will be feted with the Spotlight Award at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The actor will be recognised for his performance in filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, the festival organisers said in a statement posted on the official website.

"Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of The Whale. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness," festival chairman Harold Matzner said.

"For this award caliber performance, it is our honour to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser," he added.

Based on the play by Samuel D Hunter, The Whale follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on January 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Centre. The film gala will run through January 16, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.