GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Borderlands’ trailer: Cate Blanchett and crew go on an epic adventure in lavish video-game adaptation

The action-adventure film teams Blanchett with Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black and others

February 22, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Borderlands’

A still from ‘Borderlands’

A red-haired Cate Blanchett stirs mayhem on the bandit planet of Pandora in the trailer for Borderlands, a live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise.

ALSO READ
Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender to star in spy film ‘Black Bag’

Presented by Lionsgate Films, Borderlands is directed by actor-filmmaker Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Thanksgiving). The action comedy teams Blanchett with Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and others.

Jack Black voices the robot Claptrap in the adaptation.

In Borderlands, Blanchett plays Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter who reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora, and forms an an ‘unexpected alliance with a ragtag crew of misfits’.

ALSO READ
Jason Momoa’s ‘Minecraft’ movie adds Jack Black

“Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Borderlands is set to release in the US on August 9, 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.