Bollywood’s Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film ‘Uttarakaanda’

April 03, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Bollywood music composer and singer Amit Trivedi will make his Kannada debut with Uttarakaanda. The ace composer will work in the two-part gangster film, directed by Rohith Padaki.

Uttarakaanda has Dhananjaya in the lead while veteran star Shivarajkumar is set to play a prominent character in the film. The film is produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner KRG Studios. The production house had debuted in 2021 with the family drama, Rathnan Prapancha, with Dhananjaya in the lead and Padaki as the director.

The makers had released a promotional video, introducing Dhananjaya’s character in Uttarakaanda. Charan Raj had composed the music for the video.

Trivedi is known to be one of the top music composers in Bollywood due to his unique style of composition and originality. His works includes Dev D , Queen, Wake Up Sid, English Vinglish, Kai Po Che, Lootera, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Secret Superstar, Manmarziyan, Andhadun, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the recent web series Jubilee and the recently-released movie Shaitaan. Amit has collaborated with well-known names of Hindi cinema such as Anurag Kashyap, Aamir Khan and more.

Recently, actor-politician Ramya opted out of the movie owing to unavailability of dates. The team is in the process of finalising a female lead. Set against the backdrop of North Karnataka, the film is set to go on floors from April 15 in Vijayapura and surrounding areas.