Ramya opts out of Dhananjaya starrer ‘Uttarakaanda’

‘Uttarakaanda’, to be directed by Rohit Padaki and produced by KRG Studios, is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka

March 26, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ramya.

Ramya. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Actress Ramya, known as Divya Spandana in the Tamil film industry, has opted out of the Kannada film Uttarakaanda, starring Dhananjaya in the lead. The two-part film was supposed to be her comeback movie. The actor-politician had taken a lengthy break from films to pursue her career in politics.

The actress put out a statement on her Instagram account about her withdrawal from the film. “I will not be working on Uttarakaanda due to unavailability of dates. I have put my film and political commitments on hold. Wishing the team very best,” she wrote.

This is the second project Ramya has opted out as an actor after initially being part of it. She was set to star opposite Raj B Shetty in her maiden production Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye. Siri Ravikumar replaced Ramya in the Kannada relationship drama.

Uttarakaanda is bankrolled by KRG Studios and is directed by Rohit Padaki. This is KRG Studios’ second film after Rathnan Prapancha, which starred Dhananjaya. The film had a direct-to-OTT release in 2021.

Uttarakaanda also stars veteran Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. The film is touted to be a gangster drama set in North Karnataka. The makers had recently released the first promo of the movie.

