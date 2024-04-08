Biopic on first Ashok Chakra recipient from Kashmir announced

April 08, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

A biopic inspired by the life of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, the first Ashok Chakra recipient from Kashmir, has been announced.

Baweja Studios, led by producer, writer and actor Harman Baweja, is making the film titled 'Ikhwan', as per a statement.

The project will showcase Wani's journey from being a feared militant in Kashmir to a decorated Indian soldier.

Speaking about 'Ikhwan', producer Baweja said, "We are honoured and excited to bring Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani's inspiring journey to the silver screen. His journey from being a misdirected militant to eventually serving the country with extraordinary valour is a story the world must see. The film is an ode to him, his wife and the Indian Army, for the sacrifices made to safeguard our country."

In the statement, Mehjabeen Akhtar, wife of the Late Lance Naik Nazir Wani, expressed her thoughts, adding , "As a family, we take immense pride in the sacrifices made by my late husband, an Ashok Chakra awardee. We are grateful to Harman Baweja and Baweja Studios for shedding light on his resilience and sacrifices through 'Ikhwan'. We eagerly anticipate its release."

In January 2019, Lance Naik Wani was posthumously awarded 'Ashok Chakra', India's highest peace time gallantry award for his role in a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir in 2018.

The 38-year-old soldier eliminated the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a counter-terror operation in Hirapur village of Shopian district before succumbing to his grievous wounds after being hit multiple times during the operation

.On film being made on Wani, Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Satish Dua, said , "'Ikhwan' is a story of Kashmiri patriotism narrated through the inspirational life of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a terrorist turned Ikhwani turned soldier of my JAKLI Regiment, who sacrificed his life for the country.

He was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest gallantry medal in peacetime. Congratulations to Baweja Studios for showcasing his story in a movie that is sure to inspire all Indians."