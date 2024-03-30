GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Controversial biopic of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy ‘Vivekam’ released on YouTube

Movie claims to portray real characters and incidents based on CBI chargesheet in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy

March 30, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

A political controversy erupted once again on Friday when the film Vivekam—a biopic of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy—was released on YouTube channels like ‘TDP Activist’ and ‘Bio Pic of Vivekam’. 

The movie claims that it portrayed the real characters based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in the murder case of Mr. Vivekananda Reddy, which gained political importance.

The film is based on real-life characters like Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Y.S. Bharati Reddy, Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, Y.S. Sunitha, Y.S. Avinash Reddy and others related to Mr. Vivekananda Reddy and the incidents that happened in his life before 2019 general elections. 

The movie’s release on YouTube channels instead of theatres has gained importance, as political parties are vying against one another ahead of the general elections.

At the end, the film shows excerpts from the CBI report submitted to the Principal Special Judge Court at Nampally in Hyderabad.

The movie also showcased a few press conferences and other statements of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms. Sunitha Reddy and others, conducted at different times in the aftermath of the murder.

