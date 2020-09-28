‘Bigg Boss’ winner Mugen Rao, Miss India Anukreethy Vas to debut in ‘Vettri’

The coming-of-age drama will directed by ‘Veppam’ filmmaker Anjana

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 title winner Mugen Rao will be seen alongside Miss India Anukreethy Vas in their debut film Vettri, to be directed by Veppam filmmaker Anjana.

Produced by Shirdi Productions, the film also stars other actors like Kishore and Anupama Kumar, while Nivas K Prasanna will compose music, the cinematography is by Rathnavelu and editing is by Anthony.

According to reports, Vettri is a coming-of-age drama, and will be shot with all the coronavius-induced precautions in place.

Malaysia native Mugen was the winner of the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, while choreographer Sandy was the runner-up. Several constestants from previous seasons of Bigg Boss like Oviya, Harish Kalyan, Raiza Wilson and Yashika Aannand have enjoyed successful careers in Kollyeood after their stint on the show.