‘Bhakshak’ trailer: Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Bhakshak’ premieres on Netflix on February 9, 2024

January 31, 2024 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Bhakshak’

A still from 'Bhakshak'

Netflix India has debuted the trailer for Bhakshak, a crime drama film headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and co-starring Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Sanjay Mishra.

The film follows a plucky investigative journalist, Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), who uncovers dark secrets at a girls’ shelter home. Inspired by real events, the film is written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath and directed by Pulkit.

Bhumi Pednekar on her first boutique hotel, Kaia in Goa, slow living and disruptive tech

Talking about Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar said in a statement, “In my journey as an actor, I’ve always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like Bhakshak and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives.”

