Bhumi Pednekar to headline investigative drama film ‘Bhakshak’

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film will premiere on Netflix on February 9

January 18, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for 'Bhakshak'

A poster for ‘Bhakshak’

Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar will feature in Netflix’s new investigative drama film, Bhakshak.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak follows the journey of Vaishali Singh (Bhumi), an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by true events. It is directed by Pulkit and written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath.

“Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change,” director Pulkit shares. “I’m looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

Bhakshak will premiere on Netflix on February 9, 2024.

